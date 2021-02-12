In iOS 14.5 Beta returns Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube

Developers found another useful feature in iOS 14.5 beta

This is a picture-in-picture mode for YouTube. It originally appeared in iOS 14, but due to Google offering this feature with a YouTube Premium subscription, Apple had to remove it. However, in iOS 14.5 Beta, it worked again in Safari.

If you, suddenly, did not know, then the “picture in picture” mode allows you to watch videos from YouTube (and not only) in a small window. This allows you to perform several actions at the same time. For example, watch a video and correspond.