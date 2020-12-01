In Germany, the timing of vaccination of the first risk groups from COVID was given

In Germany, vaccination against COVID-19 of the most vulnerable population groups is planned in January 2021, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

“Our goal is that in January… the first risk groups were vaccinated, as well as the first of those who work in the field of patient care,” Spahn said.

He recalled that there is already an agreement with the Federal authorities on the readiness of vaccination centers from mid-December. Preparations are made well in advance, even if the vaccine is not ready by that time. For the first time, vaccination will take place in centers and is carried out by mobile teams.

“In the beginning, we won’t have a vaccine for everyone at the same time. And since the BioNTech vaccine must be kept at minus 70 degrees, this creates special requirements for logistics and storage,” he explained.

Further, vaccination can be carried out in medical offices when the vaccines suitable for this are received. This is expected to be in the spring and early summer, Spahn said.