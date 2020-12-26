In Germany, the first vaccination against coronavirus was given to a 101-year-old woman

The first vaccination against coronavirus in Germany was received by a 101-year-old woman who lives in a nursing home in the Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt, the tabloid BILD reported on Saturday.

Other residents and staff were also vaccinated with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, the tabloid writes.

Earlier on Saturday, the first batches Of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine arrived in Germany; they will be equally distributed among 16 Federal States, said the head of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet. According to the national plan adopted earlier in the Ministry of Health of Germany, the start of vaccination will take place on December 27; first of all, people over 80 years old, employees and staff of nursing homes, as well as medical personnel of intensive care and emergency rooms which are in the “risk zone” for infection will be vaccinated.