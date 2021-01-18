In Germany, a new coronavirus mutation was detected

A new coronavirus mutation has been discovered in a clinic in Bavaria, the Merkur newspaper reports.

According to the head of the hospital, Franz Niederbuhl, specialists revealed deviant results in the study of patients ‘ smears last week. This was made possible thanks to a special device purchased by a medical institution. The results seemed strange to the doctors, so they contacted their colleagues from the charity. Frozen samples of three patients were delivered to Berlin on Wednesday, and two days later, the charity confirmed doctors ‘ suspicions that it could be a new variety of SARS-CoV-2.

“It’s an option that they’re not even familiar with,” Niederbuhl said.

However, according to him, this does not mean that the causative agent of COVID-19 has become more contagious since doctors cannot give accurate answers about the features of this mutation. Experts from Berlin should study it.

“We expect a detailed response by the end of January,” the doctor added.

How the new mutation of the virus appeared is also not yet known.