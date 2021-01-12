In Florida, a manatee with a “Trump” on its back was spotted

Unknown people scratched the word “Trump” on the back of a manatee; the animal was seen in the waters of Florida, the New York Post reported.

The mammal was found 80 miles (about 128 kilometers) from Orlando. Eyewitnesses reported the fact of environmental “vandalism” to the federal authorities.

The investigation was handled by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Manatees are protected because they are an endangered species. Authorities have launched a search for those involved in the incident.