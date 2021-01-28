In Canada, the spouses who were vaccinated against coronavirus out of turn will be tried

According to the Global News channel, a married couple who specially flew to the Canadian territory of Yukon from the province of British Columbia to get vaccinated before their turn will appear in court.

Rod Baker and his wife, Ekaterina Baker, reportedly traveled specifically to the Beaver Creek Indigenous settlement, Yukon Territory, to be vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine earlier than they were supposed to be vaccinated in Vancouver. The couple pretended to be life-support workers to get vaccinated as a priority. Simultaneously, the Bakers did not comply with the requirement of a two-week quarantine for those entering the territory.

“I am outraged by such a selfish act; all of us in the Yukon are outraged. It scares me to think that someone is willing to put the lives of their fellow citizens at risk in this way,” Yukon Public Services Minister John Streicker was quoted as saying by CBC.