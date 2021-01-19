In California, more than 3 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded

In the state, since November, there has been a sharp jump in the incidence.

California has become the first US state to report more than 3 million cases of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, in the state with a population of 40 million inhabitants, there are 3 015 644 confirmed cases of infection and 33 724 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Associated Press, the first million infection cases in California took 292 days-from January 25 to November 11 last year. Since then, the state has experienced a sharp spike in cases that have brought health systems to the brink of collapse: in the next 44 days, it reached the 2 million mark, and in less than 30 days, it reached 3 million.

Meanwhile, mass vaccination in California has hit a major hurdle. On Sunday, the state’s top epidemiologist recommended stopping the use of a batch of the Moderna vaccine after some people experienced serious allergic reactions after being vaccinated.

The new administration of President-elect Biden will reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to lift coronavirus-related travel bans for citizens of most European countries and Brazil from January 26.

“This step is the best way to ensure that Americans continue to be protected from COVID-19 while allowing travel to resume safely,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

But Biden’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, tweeted a few minutes later: “Following the recommendations of our team of medical experts, the administration does not intend to lift these restrictions as of January 26. On the contrary, we plan to strengthen measures for international travel to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

New rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will take effect on January 26, will require all air passengers arriving in the United States to provide a negative test result for COVID-19 before boarding a flight.