In California, for the first time, infection with the “British” strain of coronavirus was recorded

The chief infectious disease specialist of the United States explained that this strain is likely to be recorded in other American states.

For the first time, American experts recorded in the state of California infection with a new strain of coronavirus, which was previously detected in the UK. This was stated on Wednesday by the Governor of the state Gavin Newsom in an interview with the director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the United States, Anthony Fauci. The broadcast was conducted on the governor’s website.

“About an hour ago, we were informed that this new strain, a new variety found in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, was recorded in Colorado yesterday (Tuesday), found here in California, ” Newsom said. He clarified that it happened in the southern part of the state but did not explain how many people were infected.

“I’m not surprised that a case has been identified in your state; there are probably other cases,” Fauci said. “I don’t think the people of California should consider this strange; it was expected,” he added. The chief infectious disease specialist of the United States explained that this strain is likely to be recorded in other American states.

On Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that the state recorded the first infection type with this type of virus. A statement published on the Policy’s website clarified that specialists in Colorado “identified this type of virus first in the country.” According to the governor, an infected person is a man aged 20 to 29 years. He is in isolation. According to the authorities, he has not recently made long-distance trips. Later, CNN reported that the second case of infection with this strain was allegedly recorded in the state.