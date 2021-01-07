In Britain, they called on Trump to apologize for the actions of supporters in the Capitol

Acting US President Donald Trump should condemn his supporters’ actions who broke into the Capitol yesterday, says British Health Minister Matt Hancock.

“We have seen sad and unfortunate events in the United States. No one is allowed to use violence in an attempt to change the outcome of free and fair elections. The United States president is obliged to condemn this violence. I hope that we will see a full transfer of power to the new president Joseph Biden in 13 days (on the day of the inauguration on January 20),” Hancock told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who gathered in Washington for a demonstration in his support, stormed the congress building, interrupting a meeting that was supposed to approve the last election results. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades. According to the Washington police, four people were killed during the protests.