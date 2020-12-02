In Britain, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the safety of the vaccine

The Pfizer/Biotech COVID-19 vaccine is safe, including for older people, said June Raine, head of the British medical regulator MHRA.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to certify a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministry of Health of the United Kingdom reported that the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech received permission for use. The vaccine will be available across Britain within the next week. According to the head of the Ministry of health, Matt Hancock, more than 800 thousand doses of the vaccine have already been delivered to Britain from Belgium, and the military is involved in logistics.

“The vaccine was approved after a thorough review of its effectiveness and safety. The vaccine was found to be safe for people over 65,” Raine said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to her, the regulator recommended that the government approve the vaccine’s use, and the Cabinet of Ministers did so.

The government promised to make the first coronavirus vaccinations in December, and mass vaccination will begin in the spring of 2021. First of all, nursing homes, doctors, social workers, and older people will receive the vaccine.