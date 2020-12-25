In Britain, more than 32 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection over the past day increased by 32,725, 570 people died, according to data from the Ministry of the health of the country.

A day earlier, the diagnosis was revealed in 39,036 people, 574 people died.

In total, the coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic was confirmed in 2,221,312 people, 70,195 cases died.

Since December 20, London and the South-East of the country have gone into lockdown mode due to the rapid spread of a more contagious coronavirus type. From December 26, restrictions due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 will begin to operate in more country regions.