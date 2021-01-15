In Brazil, re-infection with a new strain of coronavirus was detected

The authorities of the Brazilian state of Amazonas confirmed a repeated infection case with a new strain of COVID-19 characteristic of this region, the Ministry of Health of the country said.

“The infection in the woman was first diagnosed on March 24, 2020, and on December 30, 2020 (nine months later), a PCR test showed a second positive diagnosis of COVID-19. The analysis showed a set of mutations compatible with a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, recently identified by the Japanese Ministry of Health, but originating from Amazonas,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

The second possible case of re-infection of COVID is being investigated in Bahia, we are talking about a “South African” strain, but there are no final test results yet.

Preliminary studies have shown that new strains found in the UK and South Africa are more contagious, but there is no evidence that they affect the severity of the disease.