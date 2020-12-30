In Boston, the monument to Abraham Lincoln was dismantled

A memorial commemorating the emancipation of slaves caused “discomfort,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

A statue of American Civil War president Abraham Lincoln, along with a freed slave who looked like he was kneeling at his feet, has been dismantled in Boston.

Workers removed a memorial commemorating the emancipation of slaves that had stood in its place in the park since 1879.

In late June, city officials agreed to demolish the memorial after numerous complaints.

Mayor Marty Walsh then admitted that the monument causes “discomfort” among residents and visitors to the city.

Some saw a black man figure naked to the waist, standing up, shaking off broken shackles from his wrists. But others saw him as standing on his knees in front of the white liberator.