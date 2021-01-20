In Berlin, a man was detained who threw snowballs at the US Consulate

Police detained a man who threw snowballs at the US consulate building in Berlin’s Dahlem district and shouted slogans about US President Donald Trump, the B.Z. newspaper reported, citing police.

A 26-year-old man came to the building of the American consulate and began shouting slogans about Trump. He also threw snowballs at the front of the building. The security guards told him to leave, but he started throwing snowballs at them as well. They called the police, and as a result, the man who resisted was detained.

According to the police, the man behaved very aggressively and crashed his head into a police car. At the same time, he received a wound and lost consciousness. The police called an ambulance, and soon the man regained consciousness. The test showed that he was in a state of mild intoxication. As a result, the man went to the hospital.

At night, the man again came to the consulate building, shouted, threw two full half-liter cans at the guards, while no one was injured. When the police arrived, the man again crashed his head into the car of law enforcement officers. This time, he was not injured but caused light damage to the car. The alcohol test showed a high degree of intoxication. The man was taken to the police station but soon released. He will be investigated for causing material damage and bodily harm.