In Alexandria, tombs with mummies were found carved into the rocks

Archaeologists discovered rock-cut tombs with mummies in the ancient Egyptian temple of Taposiris-Magna in the west of Alexandria. The discovery was told by a mission working on the excavations, consisting of Egyptian archaeologists and specialists from the University of Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic, the Egypt Independent reported.

According to scientists, burial chambers with poorly preserved mummies were found in tombs carved into the rock, which was already common in the Greco-Roman era. “The poor condition of the mummies highlights the difference between the mummification method of the ancient Egyptians and in the later era of the Greeks and Romans,” said the head of the mission, Kathleen Martinez.

“There are remains of the gilded material in which the mummies were wrapped, as well as amulets made of gold foil that were placed in the mouths of the mummies.” This particular ritual, she explained, guaranteed, according to the beliefs, the ability of a person to speak at the judgment in the afterlife before the supreme judge of the departed souls, Osiris.

Two mummies aroused the greatest interest among scientists with scrolls and artifacts preserved on them. “The first one has preserved gilded ornaments depicting the god of rebirth and the king of the afterlife Osiris, and the second mummy’s forehead was decorated with horns and a cobra, and a gilded necklace in the form of a falcon’s head, symbolizing the god Horus, was worn around her neck,” Martinez said.

Taposiris-Magna is a village founded by the Pharaoh Ptolemy II Philadelphus between 280 and 270 BC. The name means “the great tomb of Osiris.” Later, a temple was built there in honor of the god Osiris, which is considered the last refuge of Queen Cleopatra.

According to the head of the Department of Antiquities of Alexandria, Khaled Abu al-Hamid, over the past 10 years, archaeologists have made some discoveries that have changed the perception of the Taposiris-Magna temple. “Inside the temple, coins were found with the name and image of Cleopatra VII (69-30 BC), fragments of statues,” he said. “Excavations of the foundation part of the temple revealed that it was built in the time of the Pharaoh Ptolemy IV Philopator, who ruled in about 222-205 BC.”