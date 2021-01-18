In 2021, Platinum Games will delight you with news about Bayonetta 3 and several new projects

Bayonetta 3 was first talked about at The Game Awards 2017, and since then Platinum Games seems to have forgotten about the project. No new details, not even screenshots. Fortunately, Hideki Kamiya, Senior Vice President of Platinum Games, broke the silence.

As part of the Arcade Archives broadcast, Kamiya remembered Bayonetta 3 and intrigued fans with other announcements. Platinum Games is working on “new things,” including a new Bayonetta adventure, according to the vice president. Kamiya noted that he hopes to announce projects in 2021, but so far he cannot tell more.

“We’re working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3. I can’t say much. but hopefully this year we can share information [about the project]. I don’t know if I was allowed to say this, but I said it anyway,” says Kamiya.

Recall that in addition to Bayonetta 3, the studio is engaged in Babylon’s Fall and Project G.G. In addition, it is still unknown how the Platinum 4 initiative will develop.