Improved soliton laser will help advance photonics

Scientists have developed a soliton laser with improved performance.

The newly developed laser, the authors of the work note, will help develop photonics since it has a high pulse repetition rate. A soliton fiber laser has double pulse stabilization and differs from analogs in compactness, reliability, low cost, and convenience of beam delivery.

Such developments are made based on fiber-optic light guides: energy passes through them, some of which is fed back into the laser cavity. Double synchronization allows you to match the phases of the longitudinal waves and thereby achieve ultra-short powerful pulses. After several cycles of radiation, a state arises in which the pulses become solitons – particle-like waves.

We applied the technology of the so-called hybrid mode-locking, or, in simple words, double stabilization of the laser pulse. This helped create a fiber laser combining high pulse frequency with a high-quality pulse train. We have now reached the 12 GHz repetition rate and are working on further performance improvements. Dmitry Korobko, Senior Researcher, Laboratory of Quantum Electronics and Optoelectronics, UlSU

Scientists note that the laser’s main feature is the ability to maintain harmonious synchronization of longitudinal waves in any generation mode. A new laser could be the key to discovering new mysteries of photonics, or it could help in other areassuch ase, in industry, quantum computing, or even basic science.