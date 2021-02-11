Impeachment managers continue to lay out the case against Trump

On Thursday, the time allotted to the prosecution will end, and on Friday and Saturday, the floor will be transferred to the defense.

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump continues in the Senate on Thursday. House Democrats acting as prosecutors in the impeachment trial continue to lay out their arguments in a bid to prove that he instigated the attack on the Capitol.

The impeachment manager, California Congresswoman Diana DeGette, recalled the events of January 6, emphasizing that they represented an insurrection and that President Trump was the man who sent his supporters to storm the Capitol.

DeGette emphasized the similarities between the language used by Trump in a speech earlier in the day and the slogans of his supporters who attacked the Congressional building.

On Wednesday, the prosecution team focused on recounting the events leading up to the Capitol’s storming and highlighted the threat to Vice President Mike Pence.

The senators serving as jurors were also shown new video footage of the riots, which shows the participants of the assault breaking windows in the building and clashing with police. A group of demonstrators searched for the vice president and came within 30 meters of the room where Pence was with his family. Another group broke into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had already moved to cover.

According to an assistant to the prosecution team, on Thursday, they plan to demonstrate the “monstrous” scale of the attack’s consequences and emphasize Trump’s role in fomenting unrest.

After the impeachment managers complete their position, the floor will be turned over to Trump’s lawyers: they will be given 16 hours on Friday and Saturday.

The defense insists that the ex-president is not responsible for the attack.

It will not be easy to get a conviction for the Democrats since two-thirds of the senators must vote for it: all 50 Democrats and at least 17 Republicans.