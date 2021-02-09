Immune system short memory can increase life

A group of international scientists has put forward a hypothesis why mole rats of the upper Galilee mountains live long and have resistance to cancer.

In order to understand the reasons for such a lifespan, scientists have followed the changes in the number, diversity and behavior of different types of immune cells involved in the production of antibodies and recognition of pathogens, as well as the activity of genes that control their life.

Further, this information was compared with the work of the immunity of humans and mice of the same age.

So it turned out that in the body of mole rats there were very few “adult” T-cells and B-cells, which are responsible for maintaining long-term immunity and the production of antibodies to already familiar pathogens.

Both are completely uncommon in other mammals that develop long-term immunity and gradually lose most of the old T cells and B cells as they mature.

The authors believe that this feature protects mole rats from the formation of a large number of immune cells, during maturation of which errors occurred, as a result of which they begin to attack the cells of the body itself or cause chronic inflammation.