Immune myeloid cells begin to harm the body with age

One type of cells of the immune system with age begins not to fight inflammation, but more actively spreads it.

Biologists have previously theorized that reducing inflammation could slow the aging process and delay the onset of age-related diseases like heart disease, Alzheimer’s, cancer, and weakness, and perhaps even prevent the gradual mental decline that happens to almost everyone.

Researchers at Stanford University conducted research on mice: they studied a set of immune cells called myeloid cells. Myeloid cells, which are found in the brain, circulatory system, and peripheral tissues of the body, are part of the immune system. When not fighting infection, they are constantly busy cleaning out dead cells, providing nutritious snacks for other cells, and serving as sentinels watching for signs of pathogen invasion.

But as we age, myeloid cells begin to neglect their normal, health-protective functions and adopt a program of endless war with a non-existent enemy, causing collateral damage to innocent tissues.

In the course of the study, the researchers blocked the hormone and receptors, in which there are many myeloid cells. This was enough to restore metabolism and a calm temperament. The age-related decrease in mental abilities in old mice also decreased, their memory and navigation skills were restored.

This is one type of prostaglandin E2 receptor. This receptor is found on immune cells and is especially abundant on myeloid cells. It initiates intracellular inflammatory activity after binding to PGE2.

In order to suppress them, scientists have used compounds that, however, can be toxic to humans and have side effects.