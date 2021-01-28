Immortals Fenyx Rising free demo made it to consoles and PC

Google Stadia has lost some exclusive content. Although Immortals Fenyx Rising was released on almost all current platforms, the trial demo was only available on the Google cloud platform. Now owners of consoles and PCs can evaluate the game before buying.

A ResetEra user noticed that the Immortals Fenyx Rising “demo” has appeared on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. The Sony web store only displays the PlayStation 5 version, but PS4 users can also download a sample from the PS Store on their console. The demo version of Immortals Fenyx Rising weighs only 3.9 GB.

You can also play the demo on PC via uPlay, and Nintendo Switch users can download a trial version of Immortals Fenyx Rising from the eShop.

Recall that Immortals Fenyx Rising will allow you to play as a demigod with the sword of Achilles and the wings of Daedalus. Traveling through the open world, the main character will have to fight mythical monsters, solve puzzles, and all for the sake of saving the Greek gods.