IMDb named the most watched TV shows of 2020

IMDb has published a list of the most popular TV series among users of the site in 2020.

In the first place took “The Boys“, who broke all records in early September, the second – the Spanish “Money Heist“, which for six weeks in a row occupied the first line in the weekly IMDb rating, in the third – the German “Dark“ with a huge number of characters and storylines. Rounding out the five are the Ozarks and “The Mandalorian“.

“The Queen’s Gambit“ is the sixth in the list, the seventh is “The Umbrella Academy“, the eighth is “Westworld“, the ninth is “The Witcher“, the tenth is “The Crown“.

Among the documentary series, the leader is “The Tiger King”.

The Internet Movie Database is the world’s largest movie database and website. The database contains information about more than six million films, television series and their individual series, as well as about ten million actors, directors, screenwriters and other workers in the film industry. IMDb service has 200 million unique visitors per month.