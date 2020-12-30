Iggy Azalea made up with Playboi Carti after a big scandal on the network
A few days ago, Iggy Azalea publicly told Playboi Carti what she thinks of him. Recall that the 30-year-old hip-hop singer is raising her son Onyx, who is not yet a year old together with the rapper. The star could not believe that the ex-boyfriend had thrown a party on the occasion of the release of his new album instead of celebrating Christmas with her and the baby.
“Imagine not flying to your family for Christmas, but inviting a girl you cheated on throughout my pregnancy to an album party,” Azalea burst into an angry tirade on Twitter, but soon deleted the posts.
💋 stUDio > bABY mE pic.twitter.com/bMSteOpQrP
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020
A few days later, she assured fans that she spoke with 24-year-old Jordan Carter (real name Playboi Carti) and they worked it out. The rapper did visit his son and, in confirmation, posted a touching video from their little music session on social networks.
“Iggy considers herself a lonely but proud mom, and she copes well with everything,” a source told HollywoodLife. – But she would like Playboi to be more present in Onyx’s life. Iggy tweeted because she never hides her feelings. She does everything for her son and will continue to do so. Playboi knows the door is always open for him. “