Iggy Azalea made up with Playboi Carti after a big scandal on the network

A few days ago, Iggy Azalea publicly told Playboi Carti what she thinks of him. Recall that the 30-year-old hip-hop singer is raising her son Onyx, who is not yet a year old together with the rapper. The star could not believe that the ex-boyfriend had thrown a party on the occasion of the release of his new album instead of celebrating Christmas with her and the baby.

“Imagine not flying to your family for Christmas, but inviting a girl you cheated on throughout my pregnancy to an album party,” Azalea burst into an angry tirade on Twitter, but soon deleted the posts.

A few days later, she assured fans that she spoke with 24-year-old Jordan Carter (real name Playboi Carti) and they worked it out. The rapper did visit his son and, in confirmation, posted a touching video from their little music session on social networks.