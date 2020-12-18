Ibrahimovic’s goal is recognized as the best in the history of MLS league

The goal of ex-Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recognized as the greatest in the history of the league. The Swede scored from midfield on 31 March 2018 in his league debut against Los Angeles (4-3).

Ibrahimovic’s goal was chosen from 25 goals scored by a vote. He got 12.21% of the vote. The second place was taken by Obafemi Martins’ ball (10.55%), and Darlington Nagbe (9.59%) closed the top three.

Ibrahimovic played for Galaxy from March 2018 to November 2019. In total, he played 58 matches for the American club and scored 53 goals. In early 2020, the 39-year-old Swede returned to Milan, which he played for from 2010 to 2012.