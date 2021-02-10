Hyundai’s autonomous delivery robot can ride and walk

Hyundai introduced TIGER (Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot), a transforming robot that can move on the ground in two ways.

The autonomous delivery robot Tiger X-1 uses four wheels to move, but when it hits a high obstacle, it activates the “legs” built into the body and goes into steps.

The Tiger X1 will become part of the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle lineup: it was created by engineers from the New Horizon Studio division.

The robot is based on a modular architecture (the body can be changed without touching the chassis) and is a “lightweight yet incredibly strong structure” using 3D printing and composite materials such as carbon fiber.

It is planned to use such vehicles for search and rescue services, scientific expeditions, delivery of goods to areas with difficult terrain, and the like. He can also take care of the usual delivery of groceries and medicines.

The robot can be controlled both remotely and using autonomous systems.