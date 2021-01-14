Hyundai reveals teasers of IONIQ 5 electric crossover with angular design and ultra-fast charging

Carmaker Hyundai spun off the IONIQ brand last year and is preparing to launch its first vehicle.

The novelty will be called IONIQ 5. It will be an electric crossover based on the concept car Hyundai 45. According to the official teasers, the production version will have an angular design.

In addition, the IONIQ 5 boasts ultra-fast charging. According to rumors, it will charge the car’s battery from 20% to 80% in just 15 minutes.

As for the technical characteristics, the IONIQ 5 is credited with 230 kW electric motors, a four-wheel drive, a 450 km WLTP range, and acceleration to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds. How much the car will cost – there is no information yet.

Hyundai has not yet revealed the exact date of the announcement of the new product, but the teasers say that the presentation will take place in early 2021.