Hyundai Motor has denied reports about the development of electric cars with Apple

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor is not in talks with the American Apple about the production of autonomous electric vehicles, the South Korean company said in a statement.

“We are not in consultation with Apple regarding the development of autonomous cars,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement posted on the stock exchange.

Simultaneously, the company added that it receives applications from some companies for cooperation regarding the joint development of autonomous electric vehicles. “While there is no decision, negotiations are at an early stage,” said Hyundai Motor. The company’s shares fell 6.2% in South Korea.

Thus, Hyundai Motor confirmed unofficial reports that appeared on Saturday that Apple and South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai recently suspended discussions about the production of an electric car. At the same time, several media outlets reported last week that Apple is close to agreeing with Kia and Hyundai to produce an autonomous electric car under the Apple brand at the Kia assembly plant in the US state of Georgia.

Apple, founded in 1976, is engaged in the production of personal and tablet computers, audio players, phones, smartwatches, and software.

Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967; since 1999, it has been a part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group. Its headquarters are located in Seoul. The company is the largest automaker in South Korea and the fourth globally; it produces cars, trucks, and buses.