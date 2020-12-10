Hyundai Motor buys robot manufacturer Boston Dynamics from SoftBank for $921 million

South Korean auto company Hyundai Motor buys American robot manufacturer Boston Dynamics.

The information was shared by The Korea Economic Daily, citing a reliable source. According to him, the deal is worth $ 921 million. It should be completed on December 10. That is, today.

Incidentally, Boston Dynamics was Hyundai Motor’s first acquisition led by new chairman Chung Euisun. He took office last October. According to the company’s plans, robotics, along with electric and hydrogen cars, will be one of Hyundai’s top priorities for the coming years. The manufacturer plans to invest $ 1.4 billion in this industry by 2025.

Hyundai Motor will become the third owner of Boston Dynamics. The company was founded in 1992. In 2014, Google bought it, and in 2017, the robot manufacturer was sold to the Japanese holding SoftBank.