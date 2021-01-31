Hyundai began to doubt cooperation with Apple

Rumors have been circulating on the web for a long time that Apple is preparing its first electric car, the Apple Car. And recently, Hyundai officials have confirmed they are in talks with Apple to build the car. But now it seems that this cooperation is in question.

Sources say Hyundai executives are divided over the partnership. The fact is that Apple relies on Hyundai or its subsidiary Kia only for assembly issues. That is, the design, engineering, development, marketing, etc., the “apple” company undertakes, entrusting partners only with the collection of the necessary components into the finished product. It is the same with gadgets; Foxconn, for example, works with Apple under the same conditions.

“The group is concerned that the Hyundai brand will become just a contract manufacturer for Apple, which will not help Hyundai in its efforts to create a more premium image of its Genesis brand,” the sources say.

“We are not a company that makes cars for others,” added one Hyundai official.

Regardless, Hyundai has excess capacity that might be just right for an Apple Car assembly. But the final decision has not yet been made. In addition, the car itself should not be expected earlier than in a few years.