Husband shot blogger during a quarrel over an explicit video

In Brazil, a man shot his wife, TikTok blogger Elian Ferreiro Siolin, during an argument over a video, according to the Daily Mail.

According to media reports, the tragedy occurred on January 24 during a family barbecue. The cause of the conflict was one of the videos published by Siolin on the social network.

The man got angry with his wife because of the video’s too explicit content, shot her 14 times in front of his 16-year-old daughter, and then committed suicide.

Police found the bodies in the backyard of a country house. Simultaneously, in addition to many gunshot wounds, Siolin was found to have a fracture of the right shoulder. As the friends of the deceased told the police, the couple often quarrelled, including in public.