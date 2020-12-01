Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson is caught on a date with a girlfriend

A series of pictures appeared on the Web, where American actor and producer Josh Hutcherson walks with his friend Claudia Traisack in Venice. Josh became famous for his work in the film “The Hunger Games”, playing in it one of the main characters – Pete Mellark. The landmark photo session happened by chance. Claudia and Josh have been dating for a long time, but very rarely appear together. Their last picture together was in Los Angeles in June, when they were riding a motorcycle.

Young people began to meet back in 2014 when they met on the set of Escobar. But during this time, little information has emerged about their relationship. In Italy, the paparazzi caught the lovers by chance when the couple stopped by for a snack in a cafe, and then went to see the sights of St. Mark’s Square.

The faces of Hutcherson and Trysack were covered with masks, but they occasionally let them down during lunch. After that, Josh and Claudia went for a walk towards the Grand Canal. On the same day, young people were seen in a neighbouring area while shopping. They visited La Perla Gallery, a family-owned handmade lace shop from Burano.

It was also recently revealed that Hutcherson has reunited with one of his Hunger Games colleagues again during the quarantine.