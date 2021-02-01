Human head thrown out of a window in France

In Toulon, France, a box with a severed human head was thrown out of a window into the street. The police conducted a special operation in ​​the find and detained the suspect, Ouest France reports.

Passers-by saw a man in the window – his hands were stained with blood. It is reported that the apartment owner, from which the head was thrown, sheltered two homeless people, the head belonged to one of them.

The police temporarily closed the area where they were conducting the special operation. The publication did not provide information about who exactly committed the murder and dismembered the corpse.

Another high-profile beheading murder rocked France last fall. Then the 18-year-old Chechen Abdulakh Anzorov on the evening of October 16 in a suburb of Paris watched over the college and killed the teacher Samuel Pati, after which he cut off his head. The reason for the murder was the demonstration at the Party class of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Later, Anzorov was shot dead by the police who came to the call.