Hugh Jackman gave out over a million dollars to former employees

The 52-year-old actor, who grew up in Sydney, was generous on Christmas Eve and financially supported 900 employees of the company, which until recently was a shareholder.

Insiders of the Courier Mail reported that a secret Santa gave $ 1,300 to each employee of the Australian shoe factory R.M. Williams.

The anonymous name was not disclosed, but a company spokesman confirmed that he was a “former shareholder.” The network is sure that this is the work of Hugh Jackman, who sold his stake (five per cent) two months earlier. The actor’s fortune is estimated at $ 150 million, so for him, it is quite a feasible present.

In October, Hugh supported the factory in an equally spectacular way. Wolverine starred completely naked in the company’s advertising: according to the plot, the actor takes the clause in the contract too literally, according to which he can only wear shoes of this brand.