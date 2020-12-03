Hugh Grant says he is still close to Renee Zellweger

Hugh Grant recently spoke to Jess Cagle on SiriusXM. During the conversation, the actor recalled the times when he starred with Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Diary and noted that he was still in touch with a colleague.

“Rene is one of the few actresses with whom I have maintained a relationship. I love her. We hit it off right away and still keep in touch, exchange long letters. It sometimes goes up to 70 pages. Interesting, but sometimes they are not easy to understand. But she’s a genius. Did you see how she played Judy Garland? ” – shared Grant. Hugh talked about his friendship with Rene more than once, noting that the romance between them was only on the screen.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, in February this year, Hugh and Rene reunited at the 2020 BAFTA Awards. The actors met outside the stage as Zellweger descended with the Judy statuette and Grant prepared for the ceremony. Hugh briefly recalled his role in The Diary of Bridget Jones – the arrogant ladies’ man Daniel Cleaver, from whom the heroine Rene went crazy. He hugged Zellweger affectionately and said, “Well done, Jones, first. And secondly, what is this ridiculous dress you are wearing? “” So Hugh remembered Cleaver’s remark when he made fun of Jones’s outfits, in particular her “ridiculous little skirt.””