Hubble telescope captured a picture of a bipolar planetary nebula

NASA / ESA’s Hubble Telescope has presented an impressive portrait of the bipolar planetary nebula M1-63.

This week, the Hubble Telescope team presented an hourglass-shaped image of the bipolar planetary nebula M1-63. A nebula like this forms when a star at its center sheds massive amounts of material from its outer layers, leaving behind a cloud of gas and dust.

The bipolar nebula is a two-blade nebula. Many, though not all, planetary nebulae have an observable bipolar structure. It is possible that the two types of nebulae are directly related and replace each other during the evolution of the nebula.

Although the exact reasons for the formation of such structures are unknown, they may be associated with a physical process called bipolar outflow, in which a star ejects high-energy jets towards both poles. One of the theories states that such jets collide with the material surrounding the star (stardust, shells of matter thrown off during a supernova explosion), as a result of which dome-shaped structures are formed in the areas of collision.

The binary star system at the center of the bipolar nebula is capable of creating hourglass-like or butterfly-like shapes.

M1-63 is located in the constellation Shield. It is located in the southern hemisphere of the sky near the celestial equator. It occupies an area of ​​109.1 square degrees in the sky, contains 28 stars visible to the naked eye.