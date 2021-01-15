Hubble images helped calculate the date of death of a supernova near us

Astronomers have

calculated

the age of the exploding supernova from its expanding remains. The star that interested scientists exploded in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, scientists have named not only the time of the star’s explosion but also refined its location during the explosion. Supernova 1E 0102.2-7219 in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, left behind an expanding gaseous remnant that NASA’s Einstein Observatory first detected in X-rays. The HEAO-2 Observatory or the Einstein Observatory is the world’s first orbital observatory with mirrors capable of focusing X-rays. The principle of operation of the mirrors of the observatory is based on the grazing reflection of X-ray photons incident on the telescope aperture.

The astronomers’ work was similar to the work of detectives, NASA notes. The researchers reviewed Hubble’s archived images, analyzing visible light observations made 10 years apart.

A team of researchers led by John Banovets and Danny Milisavlevich of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, measured the velocity of 45 oxygen-rich ejection clumps following a supernova explosion. Ionized oxygen is a great speed indicator because it glows brightest in visible light.

To calculate the exact age of a supernova, astronomers selected 22 of the fastest moving gas bunches since the explosion. They tracked their movement, identifying the location of the explosion. As soon as the location of the supernova became known, analysis of the velocities and trajectories of the gas blobs helped to determine the time of the explosion.

According to scientists, the light from the explosion arrived on Earth 1,700 years ago, during the decline of the Roman Empire. However, a supernova would only be visible to the inhabitants of Earth’s southern hemisphere. Unfortunately, there are no known records of this event.

The researchers’ results differ from previous observations of the location and age of a supernova explosion. For example, earlier scientists believed that the explosion occurred 2000 and 1000 years ago. However, Banovets and Milisavlevich argue that their analysis is more reliable.