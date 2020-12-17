Huawei will present its new Vision Smart TV on December 21
Huawei showed the Vision Smart TV X65 in China in April this year and is now planning to introduce another model from this series.
The manufacturer published a teaser on the social network Weibo, according to which the new TV will be shown next Monday – December 21. According to rumors, the model will receive a 55-inch panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TV will also be equipped with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of ROM, and HiLink system for smart home control. The TV will most likely run on the proprietary Harmony OS platform. There are no other details about the new product yet.
As a reminder, Huawei yesterday announced a HarmonyOS 2.0 testing program for smartphones and tablets. Developer firmware is already available on 5 models.