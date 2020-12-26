Huawei will introduce a laptop with a Kirin processor early next year

According to sources, the Chinese company Huawei is preparing a new laptop with a Kirin processor, which will be called Huawei Qingyun L410.

The gadget packaging has appeared on the network, which reveals some of its characteristics. So, the laptop will receive a 14-inch display with a 2K resolution.

Its “heart” will be the Kirin 990 processor with support for fifth-generation networks. And this is strange because due to US sanctions, Huawei no longer produces branded chips, and the stocks of Kirin 990, according to rumors, were barely enough for smartphones.

In conjunction with the Kirin 990, there should be 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal – presumably on a solid-state drive. And the operating system will be Deepin OS 20 with a Linux kernel. The source adds that the laptop may be upgraded to Harmony OS in the future.

Initially, Huawei Qingyun L410 should appear in the Chinese market, and then, possibly, it will reach other countries.