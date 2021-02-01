Huawei Watch GT 2e received a new software update

Huawei, following Watch GT2 and Watch GT2 Pro, has released a new firmware version for Watch GT 2e smartwatches.

According to the Huawei Blog, the new software version received build number 1.0.06.20 and weighs a little over 32 MB. In the update, the company’s developers have worked on bugs. In addition, they optimized the system, and also added support for seven-day weather forecast.

The update has already begun to be distributed to watches in many regions. You can check OTA through the Huawei Health app.