Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with the update received the Pin Lock function to lock the watch

Huawei has released a new system update for its flagship Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch.

According to Huawei Ailesi, the firmware was released with build number 11.0.4.12 and weighed 232 MB. The main innovation of the update is the Pin Lock function. With it, users can set a pin code to lock and unlock the watch. Also, the developers have optimized the system and fixed minor software bugs.

The update has already begun to be distributed in waves to the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro worldwide. You can check for OTA in the Huawei Health app on your smartphone.