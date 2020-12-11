Huawei started selling its first monitor

Last month, Huawei announced the MateStation B515 desktop computer, complete with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. As it turned out, buying the entire set is optional.

The journalists of the ITHome edition noticed the company’s proprietary monitor separately on sale on JD. The model is called the Huawei AD80HW. They ask for 899 yuan for the novelty. That’s about $ 137. For this money, the monitor offers good specifications.

It has a 23.8-inch IPS panel with FHD (1920 × 1080p) resolution and 178 ° viewing angle. The top and side frames are 5.8 mm thick. According to the manufacturer, the screen occupies 90% of the area of ​​the entire front panel. It received a contrast ratio of 1000: 1 and an NTSC color gamut of 72%.

The display can be tilted up and down. There are HDMI and VGA ports for connecting to a computer.