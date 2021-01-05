Huawei prepares Kirin 9010 processor despite US sanctions

Last year, due to the US-imposed sanctions, Taiwanese company TSMC had to stop producing Huawei processors. But Kirin doesn’t seem to be over yet.

Insider Teme (RODENT950) says that Huawei is preparing a new mobile processor called the Kirin 9010. It should replace the current Kirin 9000.

In addition, the new chip will be based on 3nm technology. TSMC previously said it plans to start mass production of 3nm chips in the second half of 2022. Whether TSMC will be Kirin is not yet known, but in any case, Huawei still has time.

It is also unclear what Huawei will do with the US sanctions because companies using American technologies in their work (the same TSMC) are prohibited from cooperating with Huawei. Perhaps the Chinese company is counting on the easing of sanctions, because the new American President Joe Biden will take office on January 20.