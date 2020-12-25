Huawei partners with Chery to launch smart car systems

According to Digitimes, Huawei has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Chinese automaker Chery Automobile.

The two companies will start jointly developing smart car systems. We are talking about electric smart cars, smart driver seats, computing platforms using cloud services, and much more. By the way, Chery is not the first car company with which Huawei works. The Chinese tech giant has also partnered with ASIC Motor, GAC Group, Beijing Automotive Group, Great Wall Motors, and BYD.

Chery Automobile was founded in 1997 at the initiative of the Wuhu City Hall in Anhui Province. Several state-owned companies and holdings of the province and small investors became Chery’s shareholders. The first cars’ production began in 1999 after the company purchased equipment from the European Ford plant. Eight years later, the millionth car of this brand was released on the market.