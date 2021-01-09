Huawei P50 Pro showed on new renders: screen-“waterfall” and quad camera

Recently, an insider OnLeaks showed a render of the unannounced Huawei P50 Pro, but only its front panel. Now another insider, HoiIndI, has shared his images.

These renders are based on previous leaks and rumors on the web, so it’s not a fact that the Huawei P50 Pro will be exactly like that. Although the smartphone looks pretty good.

Almost the entire front panel is occupied by a display with curved edges and a round cutout in the center for the front camera. At the ends there are a volume rocker, a power button, made in red, a speaker grill, a USB Type-C port, and a SIM card slot.

The main chamber consists of four modules and is made in the shape of a rectangle. You can also see the LED flash and the Leica logo.

While there is little information about the flagships of the Huawei P50 family. According to rumors, there will be a total of three models due in February.