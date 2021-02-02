Huawei Nova 7 started upgrading to EMUI 11 in the global market

Huawei upgraded the Nova 7 to EMUI 11 in China at the end of last year, and now the company has finally released the shell in the global market.

The firmware received build number 11.0.0.145 and weighs more than 2 GB. The system is still based on Android 10, but despite this, the device received all the main features of EMUI 11. That is, an updated Always-on Display (AOD) mode, synchronization of system sounds and smartphone vibration, animated icons, Smart Multi-Window function, which allows you to minimize apps to windows and hide them in a dedicated sidebar, improved Celia assistant, new branded apps, and more.

Some device users in Europe have started getting the firmware. In the coming days, the global deployment of the system will begin.