Huawei MateBook D14 / D15: an updated series of laptops with 11th generation Intel chips

Following the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro smartphones, Huawei also showed an updated series of MateBook D14 and D15 2021 laptops.

New items received Intel i7-1165G7 or i5-1135G7 processors with integrated Iris Xe graphics or discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450. Huawei MateBook D14 was equipped with a metal case weighing 1.38 kg, 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920 × 1080p, 16 GB of RAM, SSD-drive 512 GB and a 56 Wh battery.

Huawei MateBook D15, in turn, received a 15-inch screen and a 42 Wh battery. The rest of the model’s characteristics are the same. Laptops are supplied with Window 10 Home Edition operating system.

The Huawei MateBook D14 and MateBook D15 will go on sale in China on January 1st. It is unknown when the new items will reach us.