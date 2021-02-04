Huawei Mate X2 appeared on a high-quality image

Ahead of the announcement of the foldable smartphone Huawei Mate X2, the Chinese insider Digital Chat Station has published a high-quality image of the novelty.

So, the smartphone looks different from the current generation. The device will look more like its main competitor Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will be equipped with two displays: the main one and a secondary one on the outside. Both have thin bezels. The main panel has no cutouts or holes. Therefore, the front camera will be placed only on the outside. She, by the way, will be cut into the screen and will receive two sensors.

Recall, according to leaks, Huawei Mate X2 will have displays with diagonals of 8 inches (2480 × 2200p) and 6.45 inches (2700 × 1160p). The smartphone is also credited with a proprietary Kirin 9000 processor, a 4600 mAh battery with 66-watt fast charging, and a 50 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP main quad camera with support for 10x optical zoom.

The presentation of Huawei Mate X2 will take place in China at the end of the month – February 22.