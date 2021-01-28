Huawei Mate 40E will receive the main Omnivision OV64A sensor with 64 MP
At the end of last year, we wrote that Huawei, in addition to the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Edition, is preparing to release another smartphone of the line – Mate 40E. Now the network has new information about the device.
According to an insider Digital Chat Station, the Chinese manufacturer planned to use the 50-megapixel main module of the Sony IMX700 camera in the new product, but due to the lack of components, it will be replaced with another sensor. Presumably, it will be a 64MP OmniVision OV64A. It has a 1/1.34 inch format and a 1.0 μm pixel size. The sensor boasts triple exposure HDR support.
Recall, Huawei Mate 40E will be a simplified version of the usual flagship. Instead of the Kirin 9000E chip, it will be powered by the Kirin 990E 5G SoC. In addition, the new product is credited with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2376 × 1080 pixels, 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of ROM, a sub-screen fingerprint scanner, a 4100 mAh battery and the Android 10 operating system.
How much will it cost and when the Huawei Mate 40E will be presented – there is no information yet.