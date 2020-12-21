Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ tops DxOMark ranking

After reviewing the Huawei Mate 40 Pro camera, DxOMark experts got to the top model of the Mate 40 Pro+ series.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro + got 144 points for its photo capabilities. He got 115 points for video shooting and 98 points for zoom. The overall camera score was 139 points. Thus, the device became the best camera phone on the market. He bypassed his fellow Mate 40 Pro (136), as well as Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (133), Huawei P40 Pro (132), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (130).

The DxOMark report states that the smartphone takes photos and videos with accurate exposure and a wide dynamic range. Overall, the camera’s capabilities are similar to the Mate 40 Pro, but thanks to the telephoto lens with OIS and the wider lens, the results are slightly better. On the positive side, the experts noted good color rendering and the quality of images in low light. Naturally, there were some drawbacks—for example, shallow depth of field and occasional focus failures.

Recall that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + has five camera sensors. The main 50 megapixels (f/1.9), the wide-angle 20 megapixels (f/2.4), the 12-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4), the 8-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4), and the 3D ToF depth sensor.