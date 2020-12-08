Huawei Mate 40 Pro disassembly reveals that it won’t be easy to repair

At the end of October, Huawei introduced the new flagships of the Mate 40 series, and now iFixit specialists have reached one of the older models – the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

An autopsy showed that it is better not to break the smartphone since it will not be easy to repair it. The upsides are that Huawei uses standard Phillips screws and the main components are mostly modular so that they can be accessed and replaced independently. And the snap-on tabs make it easy to remove the battery, but first, you’ll have to work your way through the many cables and covers.

And now for the bad: the front and back panels are made of glass (like most modern flagships), which doubles the chance of damage if dropped.

Powerful glue is also used to attach the display. Also, the screen cannot be replaced without removing the battery, and the under-display fingerprint reader cannot be replaced without removing the display itself. “Regardless of how you cut it out, replacing the display in the Mate 40 Pro will be horrible,” concluded iFixit.

As a result, experts gave Huawei Mate 40 Pro only 4 points out of 10 for maintainability.